Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be a next-gen launch title, meaning that players can keep dabbing and flossing for at least one more generation to come.

The news comes in tandem with Epic Games unveiling footage of the Unreal Engine 5 game engine running in real-time on the PlayStation 5, which you can watch the trailer for below.

As revealed in a blog post, Epic says that the next-gen version of Fortnite will not be a brand new version of the game, but rather “the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newest consoles.”

The company also says that, at launch, the next-gen version of Fortnite will be built with Unreal Engine 4. The game will be migrated to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021.

Players also won’t have to worry about progression and in-game items, as Epic has confirmed that the company has plans to support cross-progression “across console generations and platforms.” Cross-play will also be supported.

Last, but not least, Fortnite players who can’t or just don’t want to upgrade to the Xbox Series X and/or PlayStation 5 when they launch don’t have to worry about being left in the dust. Epic Games has said that it plans to “continue support for existing platforms in tandem with our support for next-generation consoles.”