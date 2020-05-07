Fortnite has officially reached over 350 million registered players and, to celebrate, you can attend the in-game Party Royale premiere and dance the night away.

The Party Royale will feature back-to-back sets from musicians Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5, and also comes with free party favours.

Simply log into Fortnite between Friday, May 8th at 6pm ET and Monday, May 11th at 10am ET, and you’ll receive the new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free.

The party will run from 9pm ET until 10pm ET on May 8th. If you miss it or if you can’t attend, it’ll be rebroadcast on May 9th between 2pm and 3pm ET.

Party Royale isn’t just about the music, though. You’ll also be able to do things such as taking on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participating in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and picking up near items at The Plaza, including the new Paint Launcher. No weapons, just fun.

If you want to join in on the party, simply select the “Party Royale” playlist in Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play for free on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Mac.