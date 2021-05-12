According to files added in the 16.40 patch, as spotted by Eurogamer, it looks like Fortnite is going to be getting a sandbox survival mode, no not that Save the World one, this one’s new and called Daybreak.

This new game mode is a split from the battle royale format and will instead see player pit against PvE monsters as you scavenge and craft to repair a helicopter in the centre of the island.

We’ve already seen what this island might look like thanks to Fortnite leaker Hypex who’s shown off a few leaked assets from the upcoming mode in a rather bare state.

According to Epic Games' Stipulated Exhibits Documents, the map that i tweeted about a week ago is apparently for an Open World Simulation Sandbox Mode! pic.twitter.com/pS0uKbocTQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

As Eurogamer reports, a leaked description for the mode reads “You wake up alone and unarmed along the coast of an island, with no memory of how you arrived. Quickly search for weapons and ammunition before night falls and creatures begin to roam the hillsides, hunting for prey.”

This mode also appears to have some element of PvP or cooperative gameplay as the description continues “Keep an eye out for other stranded people they may prove to be invaluable allies in your fight to stay alive on the increasingly hostile island.”

With three days to repair the helicopter before the storm rolls in, this game mode could be a great addition to Fortnite, so long as it lives up to expectations.