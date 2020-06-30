Epic Games’ runaway success Fortnite has finally left its Early Access days and can now be considered a full-fledged release.

The news comes after three years of constant updates to both Fortnite Battle Royale and its original Save the World PvE component, the latter of which is slowing down updates as it reaches its final release version.

Instead of smaller, more frequent updates, Fortnite Save the World will be switching to an annual update schedule that will offer dedicated players “long term replayability”.

Development of new content will slow down after this official release,” said Epic in a blog post. The post describes the Save the World portion as story “complete” so fans shouldn’t be expecting any more narrative content in the future.

Unfortunately, Save the World will not be going free-to-play like the game’s original plan was back when it launched. Instead, Epic will be reducing the price from $30 to $20; this new bundle will come with a skin, 1000 VBucks of premium currency and in-game item tickets.

Founders of the original game that have access to a daily login VBucks reward will be able to keep that daily bonus, but new customers will not benefit from it.

A much-needed pick-me-up for Save the World fans will be coming in the form of seasonal Ventures which will be incorporated into the game’s regular event schedule.