As part of the upcoming 17.00 update which kicks of Chapter 2 Season 7 on June 8th, Fortnite is receiving a graphics overhaul to make it look even better.

With Nvidia’s RTX enhancements and DLSS already available in Fortnite, the game already looks good, but Epic Games isn’t content with that, so the upcoming patch is set to make the remarkably adaptable aesthetic look even better.

According to the news post which announced this update, if you’ve got your quality preset set to “Epic”, you’ll notice that in both Battle Royale and Creative modes, there will be “improved Storm and cloud effects, as well as enhanced simulations for smoke and liquid.”

The changes will also include “improved postprocessing features for bloom and lens flares, as well as improved shadow quality!” So Fortnite should be looking all around fancier when the latest season drops next week on June 8th.

Because of these upgrades, the “Epic” graphics preset will require a bump in computing power to run it all, and the “High” preset will take the old “Epic” preset requirements in turn. The updated specs you’ll need to run the “Epic” graphics preset are as follows:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

If you want to jump into Fortnite now to get an idea of what things look like before this update, keep in mind that as part of the rollout towards Season 7, you can currently be abducted by aliens in certain parts of the map, as they build-up to their bigger role in the next season.