The latest music concert coming to Fortnite is this time being hosted at a virtual version of London’s O2 Arena while featuring music from indie band Easy Life.

While the outside of the famous O2 Arena has been faithfully recreated to be “instantly recognisable” within Fortnite, according to the O2 Priority offer’s blurb, there will also be new additions inside the virtual venue for players to explore and enjoy.

This “vast new space” will be pack with hidden rooms, backstage areas, and O2’s own Blueroom. Throughout these areas “gamers can complete challenges for a chance to win an exclusive reward” the event’s website reveals.

When the gig kicks off it won’t just be all standing around and emoting while listening to some funky UK indie music, as the gig will be influenced by the band’s music and lyrics. Through the show “gamers will be transported to six unique worlds, each inspired by a different track from ‘life’s a beach’, pulled straight from the imagination of easy life themselves.”

If you want to watch this Easy Life concert, or just have a poke around the O2 Arena, you can do so the island code 2500-3882-9781. The concert is set to kick off on Thursday 24/06/21 at 20:30 UK time. Replays of the event will also be available afterwards on the 27th of July 2021.

This isn’t the first concert that’s happened in Fortnite, as Marshmello and Travis Scott have both put on remarkably successful concerts from within Epic Game’s hit battle royale.