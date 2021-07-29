After a few leaks and a giant countdown appearing in the sky, Fortnite has finally officially announced the Fornite Rift Tour, “a music musical journey into magical new realities.”

The Rift Tour will be running from August 6th to the 8th and will feature a “record-breaking superstar” who’s presumed to be Ariana Grande, although Fortnite is yet to confirm this officially.

To celebrate the Rift Tour there are going to be a series of in-game quests, available from July 29th to August 8th, that allow you to earn rewards themed around the event. The first available rewards are the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen, Rift-sterpiece Spray, & Cloudy Kitty Emoticon.

With five showtimes taking place over three days, there’s plenty to look forward to beyond the themed rewards from the quests. To keep track of it all, thankfully Fortnite has introduced a new “Rift Tour tab” which handily lets you keep on top of all the dates and goings-on.

On August 2nd, Epic Games will be announcing “more big news” about the Rift Tour, so we can expect to find out just who this mystery performer might be then.