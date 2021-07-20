In a new blog post, Fortnite has announced that “everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus” with a new assortment of colourful cosmetics to support diversity under the banner of “Rainbow Royale”.

For the next week in Fortnite’s Item Shop, which’s keeping them off the Apple’s App Store, players will be able to support diversity with a bundle of free items, including sprays, a rainbow wrap, and an emote.

Alongside these rainbow cosmetics and sprays, Epic Games will also be adding a rainbow flag prop into creative mode, so when you’ll be able to show off your support in the Rainbow Royale with more than just your character.

As well as the rainbow based cosmetics on offer, Fortnite is also introducing a number of LGBTQIA+ artists into the game’s radio stations, which you can hear while driving vehicles in the game.

Across the stations, Beatbox, Radio Underground, and Power Play, you’ll now be able to hear songs from Big Freedia, Lil Nas X, King Princess, Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Daya, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kim Petras, for the duration of the event.

Fortnite’s Rainbow Royale event kicks off today and will last until July 27th at 8 pm ET.