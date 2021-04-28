Fortnite Crew, the monthly in-game subscription, is getting better to keep people subscribed for longer than just months with a battle pass.

For $11.99 a month, you’ll receive access to the current battle pass, and future ones so long as you stay subscribed, 1000 Bonus V-bucks every month, as well as a monthly exclusive outfit in the crew pack.

This seems like a good deal, and it’s a great one when a new battle pass launches, but in the months between the subscriber count is no doubt dwindling, with Epic Games looking to bump that back up.

On top of all that, to keep you interested for May, where the current Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle pass is well underway, Fortnite Crew will also give you permanent access to the original Fortnite: Save the World.

While the original game mode hasn’t seen nearly as many updates as its counterpart’s runaway success, it’s improved a little since its launch and is well worth checking out if you’re already a Fortnite Crew subscriber.

If you’ve been interested in picking up Fortnite: Save the World, now is a perfect time to do it, with a Fortnite Crew subscription coming in cheaper than access to the game you can get anywhere else.