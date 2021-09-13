Subtitled “Cubes”, this latest Fortnite season will have you facing off against “six sides of malice” as you work for your next victory royale.

The headline feature of this new season, other than the giant glowing cubes littering the game map, is a brand new “monster-filled reality” called The Sideways.

In the new “Sideways Zones” you’ll be able to fight monsters and collect cube monster parts to upgrade the brand new Sideways weapons, which are more effective the closer they are to overheating, which should provide plenty of interesting gameplay.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 8 will also have a global war effort in order to protect the island from the six-sided evil of the Cubes. At first this means protecting the island by building “Turret Stations,” but in the future players will be able to decide “which new weapons to develop, which ones to unvault, and more.”

Alongside The Sideways, Fortnite is also bringing back a few weapons from the vault such as the Automatic Sniper Rifle and the Harpoon Gun. Alongside the guns new and old, there are, of course, going to be a huge amount of cosmetics available now and throughout the season.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 8 has already begun, so if you want to jump into the action and the new spooky reality, then make sure to update the game and dive into the next few months of content.