Epic Games has announced that Chapter 2 of Fortnite will be drawing to a close in a climatic event early next month.

“With The Convergence complete, The Cube Queen prepares her endgame for the Island and nothing will ever be the same,” Epic Games wrote in a news post to hype up the event. “Grab your weapons and fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality. Join ‘The End,’ a one-time-only, in-game event and battle for your legacy.”

Fortnite‘s “The End,” event will have teams of up to 16 players will take on the Sideways corruption in a climactic battle against The Cube Queen before sending the map off in no doubt spectacular fashion.

Kicking off on the 4th of December at 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST, you’ll want to make sure you’re in the queue to get in, as you won’t be able to replay and relive the “The End,” event after it’s all said and done, after all, it’ll likely end in Fortnite’s current map being utterly obliterated.

To immortalize the “The End,” event, players who participated will unlock a special loading screen and wrap.

Following the in-game event on the 4th of December, Fortnite’s second island will be going away for good, and a period of downtime is expected to follow. It’s unknown just how long this will be for, but if it’s anything like last time, we’ll have to wait for at least a day and a half.

To go out in style, Fortnite will be holding a “Power Levelling Weekend” starting on the 26th of November and running until the 29th. In this event, all you’ll need to do is log in to get a “pool of Supercharged XP,” that will help you finish off your Battle Pass.