Ford is no longer taking orders of Mustang Mach E First Edition

Last month, Ford revealed the new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV to take on Tesla in the premium electric vehicle market. Ford claimed that Mustang Mach-E with its sleek silhouette and muscular curves offers great performance with zero carbon footprint.
Ford was also taking pre-orders of the limited First Edition that will come with a all-wheel drive, red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked “First Edition.” The First Edition will offer 0-60 in the mid five-second range and will drive 270 miles on a single charge.
Today, Ford announced that Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full and they no longer accept reservations. However, other Mustang Mach-E models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order.
Ford also revealed the following interesting facts from the reservations of the First Edition of the Mustang Mach-E:
- Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35 percent and Rapid Red 27 percent
- More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery
- About 55 percent are opting for all-wheel drive
- Almost 30 percent of U.S. customers are choosing the Mach-E GT
- More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California
The Mustang Mach-E First Edition will start at $59,900 and be available in fall 2020.