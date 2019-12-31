Ford is no longer taking orders of Mustang Mach E First Edition

Last month, Ford revealed the new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV to take on Tesla in the premium electric vehicle market. Ford claimed that Mustang Mach-E with its sleek silhouette and muscular curves offers great performance with zero carbon footprint.

Ford was also taking pre-orders of the limited First Edition that will come with a all-wheel drive, red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked “First Edition.” The First Edition will offer 0-60 in the mid five-second range and will drive 270 miles on a single charge.

Today, Ford announced that Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full and they no longer accept reservations. However, other Mustang Mach-E models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order.

Ford also revealed the following interesting facts from the reservations of the First Edition of the Mustang Mach-E:

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35 percent and Rapid Red 27 percent

More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery

About 55 percent are opting for all-wheel drive

Almost 30 percent of U.S. customers are choosing the Mach-E GT

More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California

The Mustang Mach-E First Edition will start at $59,900 and be available in fall 2020.