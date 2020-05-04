Momentum is a New Tab Page replacement for Chrome, Edge and Firefox which is used by more than 3 million people which offers elements such as a daily photo and inspirational quotes, weather, widgets and productivity features such as a To Do list which integrates with various services such as sana, Trello, Todoist, GitHub, Wunderlist, Google Tasks and now Microsoft To Do.

Momentum’s Microsoft To Do integration supports all of the basic task management actions like adding, editing, and completing tasks. Actions you take in Momentum will sync to Microsoft Todo.

Unfortunately, Momentum’s integrations are only available to Momentum Plus members, which costs $3.33 per month.

If you are a Momentum Plus member, check out how to connect your Microsoft To Do account here.