Happy Thursday! Let’s get straight to it: this week, your free game from Epic is the strategic RPG For the King, which blends taletop and roguelike elements into a whole new experience.

If you’re new here, you can find some helpful instructions below. If you’ve been here before, welcome back! Hope you’re doing well. Remember to wash your hands.

In order to claim your free game, you’ll need an Epic Games account. You can then pick it up either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

It’s free to sign up for an Epic account and the launcher is completely free to download. There’s no payment information required at any point.

The Epic launcher is required to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

The King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. Now the once peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in chaos. With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom. Set off with your make-shift party, either single player, local, or online co-op. Choose to split your party up and cover more ground, or stick together for protection. A sound strategy can mean the difference between life and death.

You can get For the King for the low price of free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

For the King will be free until April 30th, at 4pm BST. At that time, it’ll return to full price, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands will drop their price tags for a week instead.