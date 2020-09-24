SEGA has revealed Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, a specifically-designed version of the annual simulator series for Microsoft’s console.

Revealed through a press release, this specifically designed console version of the game will be based of the upcoming Touch editions of Football Manager 2021. This upcoming version of the game might not include all features of the PC version.

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition will benefit from being an Xbox Play Anywhere title. As such, the game will have cross saves across Xbox and PC and will even see unannounced benefits on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is the first time the management franchise week be on an Xbox console Inn over a decade. The last entry available on a console was Football Manager 2008, a game that released back in 2007.

Football Manager 2021 – on PC, Mobile (Touch Edition) and Xbox (Xbox Edition) will release on November 24th, 2020.