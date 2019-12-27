Huawei is due to release a minor update to the folding Huawei Mate X, the Huawei Mate Xs, early in 2020.

The Huawei Mate Xs features several improvements, including 5G support, the Kirin 990 5G SoC, a better hinge and a more durable screen.

It now appears it will also feature upgraded fast charging, with Chinese regulators approving a 5G handset from Huawei with 65W charging, similar to Huawei’s P40 range.

The Huawei Mate X only supports 55w charging. Huawei said the updated handset will be shown off at MWC 2020 in February next year, and unlike the Huawei Mate X, is expected to hit the market in March 2020.

What we have not heard was that it would be less expensive, so now may be too late to start saving for the $2400 price the Mate X retails for.

Via XDA-Dev