Foldable is currently the most popular emerging smartphone form factor, but only a small section of the population can afford it as the prices exceed what a normal flagship phone costs. Now with foldable display becoming more mainstream, foldable phones may finally be priced similarly to the regular high-end phones, according to the popular tipster Digital Chat Station.

The tipster, however, doesn’t go into the details about the upcoming foldable phones. But the tipster claims that foldable phones with horizontal hinges, for example, Galaxy Z Flip 3, will be priced similarly to the regular high-end phones. So in all likelihood, we will see a bunch of new horizontal foldable phones next year.

According to Counterpoint research, foldable phone shipments will grow 10x by 2023. And needless to say, lowering prices will be a key factor driving this growth. However, vertical foldable phones will understandably be costlier than horizontal ones, the reason being the fact that they offer more screen real estate.

Vivo will release its first-ever foldable phone next year. Huawei is another Chinese brand that will release a new foldable phone called Huawei Mate V. Samsung will obviously improve the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 next year. The details about these foldable devices are scarce now, but we’ll know more about them as we approach the launch date. According to the tipster Ice universe, Huawei Mate V is coming soon. Meanwhile, OPPO will release its first-ever foldable phone, OPPO Find N 5G, on December 16.

To sum it up, those who have been waiting to buy a foldable phone for a long time will finally feel more enthusiastic about buying one. We all are very excited to see what 2022 has in store for us.