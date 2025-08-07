How to Fix Grounded 2 Multiplayer Issues Easily [7 Methods]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Multiplayer issues in Grounded 2 are common, especially across PC platforms like Steam and Game Pass. Players frequently encounter problems like being unable to join friends’ games or getting stuck in infinite loading loops when hosting. These issues are particularly noticeable in cross-platform sessions, but even same-platform users have reported on forums troubles during the game’s early access period.

The root causes vary:

account login bugs

outdated game files

Strict NAT types

missing Xbox services on PC.

Some bugs even persist after patch 0.1.2, which was supposed to fix Steam crossplay.

Most Grounded 2 multiplayer issues can be resolved in a few clear steps, whether you’re on Steam, Game Pass, or the Microsoft Store. Here’s how to troubleshoot and fix them.

How to fix Grounded 2 multiplayer not working?

1. Restart Everything and Check Your Network Setup

If the game isn’t connecting or loading multiplayer menus, always start by checking the basics. A quick restart and ensuring that the servers are up can rule out temporary glitches.

Restart your router and PC/Xbox to refresh your network



to refresh your network Use a wired Ethernet connection for better stability.



Check Obsidian’s official Twitter or forum for server maintenance updates.



Ensure your game is fully updated (especially with frequent early access patches).

2. Enable Crossplay and Log Into Your Xbox Account

Many multiplayer issues stem from not being logged into an Xbox/Microsoft account, even on Steam. Grounded 2 uses Xbox services under the hood for multiplayer.

Open the game’s menu and enable Crossplay (PC users can press F1).



(PC users can press F1). Sign in with a Microsoft/Xbox account when prompted.



when prompted. If the login popup loops or fails, try using the Xbox app or Xbox Game Bar to log in manually.



or to log in manually. Make sure all friends are logged into Xbox too, even on PC, to appear in multiplayer lists.

3. Use Platform-Specific Fixes (Steam vs. Game Pass)

The solution varies depending on how you installed the game. Steam and Game Pass use slightly different Xbox service integrations.

Steam players : Install or repair the Xbox app/Game Bar to enable Gaming Services.



: Install or repair the to enable Gaming Services. Avoid the “Xbox account required” loop by logging into a different Xbox account temporarily.



Game Pass players : Ensure you’re logged into the correct Microsoft account in both the Xbox app and the Microsoft Store.



: Ensure you’re logged into the correct Microsoft account in both the Xbox app and the Microsoft Store. Be aware of a bug where Game Pass sharing doesn’t support multiplayer for secondary users.

4. Fix NAT Type and Firewall Issues

Sometimes, multiplayer errors aren’t about the game, it’s your network. A Strict NAT type or firewall block can silently prevent hosting or joining sessions.

Check NAT status under Settings > Gaming > Xbox Networking (should be Open).



(should be Open). Enable UPnP in your router or manually forward Xbox Live ports like UDP 3074.



in your router or manually forward Xbox Live ports like UDP 3074. Go to Firewall > Allow an app and ensure Grounded 2 and Xbox services are permitted.



and ensure Grounded 2 and Xbox services are permitted. If stuck, test using a mobile hotspot or a different network to isolate the issue.

5. Re-Log Into Steam and Xbox Services

Corrupt login tokens or stale sessions can block Grounded 2’s online features. A full sign-out and re-login often forces a fresh handshake with Xbox Live.

Sign out of the Xbox app and log back in.



and log back in. Do the same with Steam , especially if you use Family Sharing .



, especially if you use . Try linking your Steam and Xbox accounts (optional but sometimes helps).



If nothing works, test with a different Xbox account to see if the issue is account-specific.

Outdated drivers, especially for network or graphics, can sometimes interfere with online features or stability.

Update your network adapter and GPU drivers via Windows Update or manufacturer tools.





via Windows Update or manufacturer tools. Make sure you’ve installed the latest Windows optional updates, especially if using Xbox Game Bar.



Note:You can follow this full guide to update drivers on Windows 11.

7. Verify, Repair, or Reinstall the Game

Corrupted files or missing dependencies may break Grounded 2’s multiplayer functionality. Verifying or reinstalling the game often clears hidden issues.

On Steam , right-click the game ? Properties ? Installed Files ? Verify Integrity .



, right-click the game ? Properties ? Installed Files ? . On Game Pass/Microsoft Store , go to Settings > Apps > Grounded 2 > Repair or Reset .



, go to Settings > Apps > Grounded 2 > or . If nothing works, reinstall the game entirely (some players also removed DLC to test if that was interfering).

Obsidian is actively patching Grounded 2, especially multiplayer bugs tied to crossplay and Xbox login. Patch 0.1.2 resolved several issues with Steam multiplayer, but new bugs may still surface.

To stay ahead:

Follow official patch notes from Obsidian.

Use the Xbox app or forums to track issues.

Don’t forget to manually check for game updates after crashes or failed launches

FAQ: Grounded?2 Multiplayer Not Working

Why does Grounded 2 say “You must log in to an Xbox Network account” even when I’m logged in? This is usually due to a glitch in authentication or a missing Gaming Services component; logging out and back into your Xbox account, or installing the Xbox App/Game Bar, often resolves it. How do I fix the “AuthenticateLocalUser Failed 6:36” error when joining a game? That error often happens when you’re entering the wrong session password, double-check the code, or have the host restart the game to reset the session. Can a strict NAT type cause Grounded 2 multiplayer problems? Yes, having a Strict NAT can block peer-to-peer connections, so switching to Open or Moderate (via UPnP or port forwarding) usually allows multiplayer to work. Could shared Game Pass access block multiplayer? Yes, a known Game Pass sharing bug prevents secondary users from joining multiplayer; using the primary account to host or waiting for a fix is the current workaround.



