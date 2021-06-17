Writing on his website, Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon has announced his retirement, with someone else picking up the FNAF reins.

“I’ve had a blessed, fulfilling, and rich career,” the Five Nights at Freddy’s series creator wrote, saying that he’s “been shown great kindness and I’ve tried to show great kindness in return.”

On the seventh anniversary of the first game’s trailer, and now in his mid-forties, Cawthon is after a change of pace, writing “I realize that I miss a lot of things that I got to focus on before FNAF became such a success.”

“I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing it just for fun, and I miss making rpgs even though I stink at it.” Cawthon continued before dropping the shock reveal that “all of this to say that I am retiring.”

While previously much beloved by his devoted community, Scott Cawthon recently drew the ire of many fans who are also in the LGBTQ+ community after it was revealed that Cawthon made significant donations to conservative politicians.

In a response he made on Reddit at the time, Cawthon said that his support is “something that I won’t apologize for.” Despite his stance, he knew his beliefs and support could spell the end of his career, saying that “If I get cancelled, then I get cancelled.”

There’s only a veiled mention of this controversy in his retirement post, saying that “I’ve been shown tremendous love and support over this last week, a lot of which has come from the LGBTQ community.”

Despite this “love and support” from his community, Cawthon is still retiring, and handing the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise off to someone else “someone of my choosing, and something that I trust.”

“Is this the end of FNAF? No.” Cawthon explicitly stated in his post, but he doesn’t go into details about just what will happen, saying “we will have to wait and see how it all plays out, but an announcement will be made at some point.”

The next game in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is planned for a 2021 release date, but there is no word on whether this may change now.