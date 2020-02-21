Those who have been testing out the Project xCloud preview on Android will be pleased to know that five more games are now available for all testers to enjoy.

The five fresh games in question are Journey To The Savage Planet, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Cities: Skylines, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and MudRunner.

WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but you’ll figure it out!

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is the new strategy game from Triumph Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Age of Wonders series, bringing all the exciting tactical turn-based combat and in-depth empire building of its predecessors to space in an all-new, sci-fi setting.

MudRunner is the ultimate off-road experience, putting the players in the driver seat and daring them to take charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles, venturing across extreme Siberian landscapes with only a map and compass as guides!

While the above games are currently exclusive to the Android version of the Project xCloud preview, iOS users can finally get in on the action as the preview has started to roll out onto Apple devices. For more information on iOS testing, including the strict terms and conditions thanks to the App Store’s rather restrictive policies, follow the link here to read all about it.

For more information on Project xCloud, including how you can snap up an invite and get into the testing program – hint: you’ll need a compatible device and a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller – simply follow the link to the official website here. Happy gaming!