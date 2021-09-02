PlayStation has announced today that five Final Fantasy games, of various vintages, will be coming to PlayStation Now throughout the coming months.

Starting off with Final Final VII, which will be arriving on PlayStation Now on September 7th, PlayStation will be adding a new old Final fantasy game to their cloud streaming service each month until January 2022. Here’s a little bit about each of the games and when they’re coming to PlayStation Now.

Final Fantasy VII | September 7

Set in a post-industrial fantasy world that has fallen under the control of the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company, take on the role of Cloud Strife – a mercenary and former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit – and team up with anti-Shinra organization Avalanche as they step-up their resistance.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | October 5

It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

Final Fantasy IX | November 2

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey in this classic entry in the heralded Final Fantasy series.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | December 7

FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.

FINAL FANTASY X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age | January 4, 2022

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.