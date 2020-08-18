Fitbit is in the process of being purchased by Google, but that has not stopped the company working on a new range of devices, leaked today by Winfuture.

The new range includes devices from the most basic to most high-end.

Starting with the later, Fitbit is introducing the Fitbit Sense, a higher-end version of the Versa, which may feature ECG reading capability.

Besides the possible ECG feature, the device also supports thermometer support, GPS support and water resistance. The metal and glass smartwatch is also expected to feature Gooogle Assistant integration.

Next in the range is the Fitbit Versa 3, which features a more plasticky construction.

That device appears to feature water resistance and GPS support and also voice assistant integration but appears to lack the possible ECG feature.

Lastly, we have the lowest-end device, the Fitbit Inspire 2.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 features a more rounded design and basic fitness tracker functions.

The prices of each device has not leaked, but the marketing renders suggest we will not have to wait too long before the devices are launched.