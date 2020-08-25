The new Fitbit Sense smartwatch comes with several features that are not available on Apple Watch

Fitbit today announced Fitbit Sense, an advanced health smartwatch with several unique features. Fitbit Sense includes the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to help manage stress, advanced heart rate tracking technology, new ECG app, an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, a new Health Metrics Dashboard to help you track key trends in your health and wellbeing, like heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). Read about it in detail below.

EDA Scan App on-wrist. After starting a session on the EDA Scan app on Sense, stay still and cover the watch with your palm to detect your body’s response to stress, measured by small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin. Measuring your EDA responses can help you understand your body’s response to stressors and help you manage your stress. You can do a quick EDA Scan session on device to see your responses, or pair it with guided mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app to see how your body responds during meditation or relaxation. At the end of your session, you will see an EDA response graph on-device and in the mobile app? to gauge your progress over time and reflect on how you feel emotionally.





Reflections on your stress. You’ll get prompted to log your mood after mindfulness sessions and once during the day (you’ll need to opt-in for the daily reminder). This new feature will help you build an awareness of your emotional states, as well as give you an understanding of when you feel your best. You always have the option to reflect on your stress within the new Stress Management Tile, a new tile exclusive to Fitbit Sense, built to help users learn to manage their stress.

Stress Management Score. In the stress management tile, you’ll find your Stress Management Score, which helps you understand if your body is showing signs of stress on a daily basis. Your score ranges from 1 to 100—a higher number means you’re showing fewer physical signs of stress. It’s calculated based on three metrics: responsiveness (how much strain your body is under), exertion balance (impact of your activity), and sleep patterns (how well you’ve been sleeping).

New Mindfulness tile in-app. Available to all users,the new Mindfulness Tile will focus on giving you the tools to build a mindfulness practice by recommending guided breathing, meditation, and yoga sessions. Plus, it’ll track your Mindful Minutes—or amount of time spent on mindfulness sessions—and celebrate your Mindful Minute streaks. And with Premium, you’ll get 100+ guided meditations and audio tracks to calm your mind day or night, including four additional sessions designed specifically with your EDA Scan app.

New Heart Health Features

Heart rhythm assessment with the Fitbit ECG app. The compatible ECG app on Fitbit Sense assesses a user’s heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib)—a heart rhythm irregularity? that affects more than 33.5 million people globally.¹? Simply hold your fingers on the corners of the stainless steel ring around the watch while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading that can be downloaded to share with your doctor (available in the assessments and report section of your profile).

High and low heart rate notifications. Fitbit’s new PurePulse 2.0 technology, with an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor and updated algorithm, powers another critical heart health feature – personalized, on-device high and low heart rate notifications.¹¹ With 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, Fitbit Sense can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside of your thresholds.¹² While many factors can affect your heart rate, like stress or temperature, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention, such as bradycardia (heart rate that is too slow) and tachycardia (heart rate that is too fast).¹³

Tune Into Your Body with New Health Metrics

On-wrist skin temperature sensor.¹? Sense is our first device with an on-wrist skin temperature sensor to help you discover when there are variations from your baseline. Understanding your skin temperature variations may help you identify changes to your body, such as the potential onset of a fever or ovulation.

If you want to see how your skin temperature varied throughout the night, your Premium membership unlocks minute-by-minute skin temperature analysis.

Oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.¹? Our bodies distribute oxygenated blood to every part of our body—and SpO2 is the level of oxygen in your blood. With the SpO2 clock face, your Fitbit Sense will track your average SpO2 levels while you’re sleeping. With a Premium subscription, you can then track your trends over time in the Health Metrics dashboard within the Fitbit app to see when there may be indications of important changes in your fitness and wellness.

Coming Soon: Health Metrics dashboard. The Fitbit app now helps you track even more health metrics—not just skin temperature and SpO2, but also breathing rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability—important information that can help you uncover trends and changes to your well-being. The new dashboard will be available soon with Fitbit Premium, and is included with your free 6-month Premium trial.?

Access to Advanced Insights

6-month Fitbit Premium trial.? Sense includes a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium so you can discover patterns and insights from your Fitbit data and get personalized guidance to reveal a healthier, stronger you. Read more about what’s included in your Fitbit Premium membership here.

Other Standout Features

On Fitbit Sense, you can expect everything you love about Fitbit, including 6+ days battery life¹?; water resistance up to 50 meters; step and distance tracking with built-in GPS; sleep tracking and insights (like Sleep Score); 24/7 heart rate tracking; Active Zone Minutes; 20+ exercise modes; text, call, and app notifications; and on-wrist apps, like Find My Phone.

Plus, exciting news for those who love the convenience of a voice assistant on your Fitbit watch: You can now manage your routine with the choice of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in.¹? Use your voice assistant to support your active lifestyle: start a Fitbit Exercise on-wrist, find the nearest gym, even learn the nutritional value of an avocado.

Leading Edge Design

Biosensor core. Temperature, heart rate tracking, and SpO2 tracking all take place in this powerful, water-resistant (up to 50 meters) hub on the back of your new Fitbit Sense.

The new biosensor core fuses glass and metal into a single, waterproof plate—an advanced process that’s used on aircraft and submarines.

Premium materials. Our first device to feature a stainless steel frame, Sense not only has a premium look, but these materials serve an important role by functioning as electrodes for the biosensor core. The stainless steel frame serves as a qualified input for the compatible Fitbit ECG app to assess your heart rhythm for signs of AFib.

Infinity band. This new flexible infinity band is sleek, low profile, light, and comfortable. Plus, it looks like the future, doesn’t it?