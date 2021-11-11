In August Google today announced the launch of Fitbit Charge 5, a new fitness tracker with thinner and sleek design, color touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life.

At the time the company promised ECG analysis would be offered soon, and today in a new software update the company delivered.

They released version 1.49.11 of their firmware for the Fitbit Charge 5 which brings the ECG app, allowing Charge 5 owners to take an ECG reading right from their wrist.

The full changelog includes:

Assess your heart for atrial fibrillation (AFib)—a heart rhythm irregularity—with the Fitbit ECG app.

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

Fitbit Charge 5 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium which will offer deeper insights, actionable guidance and a range of more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need. With the swipe of a finger, view your stats, make contactless payments, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize what information you want to see most.

Ten percent thinner than its predecessor, Charge 5 has an aerodynamic design and is optimized for performance and engineered for a seamless fit. With a new AMOLED color display, Charge 5 is our first tracker with an always-on display option for added convenience to see your stats or while training.

With Fitbit Premium’s new Daily Readiness experience, you can understand if your body is ready for a workout or if you should prioritize recovery instead.

Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition and an estimate of your V02 max.

Charge 5 is Fitbit’s first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures your body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on your fingers.

With Charge 5 you also get a Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app, so you can see each morning if you’re mentally ready to take on more challenges, or if you need to recharge.

The ECG app brings a critical tool to more people at a more approachable price. Charge 5 also tracks your heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges, and while many factors can affect your heart rate, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention.

Fitbit Charge 5 is available for $179.95 and can be ordered today.

via XDA-Dev