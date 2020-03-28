Fitbit Charge 4 leak confirms new GPS capabilities

The newest fitness tracker in Fitbit’s Charge range has returned with an array of new features, most significant being the GPS tracking feature that was adopted from the higher-end models.

Weighing in at a hefty 26g, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes in a range of colours, and fabric bracelets if you’ve got the Special Edition. As usual, there will be 2 different sized bands to choose from.

Appearance-wise, as you can see, not much has changed in the Fitbit Charge 4. Fitbit has chosen to keep the design of the fourth addition to the range consistent with the rest. Likewise, the black and white OLED display remains.

While the outside may look the same, the inner components tell a different story.

Fitbit has now enabled NFC as standard, making it a feature not limited to Special Edition models. This means that users can now make Wallet payments straight from their watch.

Other new features include Spotify controls, message handling, notifications for apps and calendars and use of weather and timekeeping apps.

Android users can also enjoy an exclusive feature, which lets them quickly respond to incoming messages.

In case you’re new to Fitbit, the standard Fitbit features include sleep tracking and monitoring of REM phases, activity reminders, and recording of steps, distances active minutes and calories burnt. Also, Pulse Zones will show the user where they’ve exerted themself the most in their workout. There’s also a menstrual cycle tracking feature if you’re interested.

There’s not a huge difference between the Charge 4 and Charge SE, except the SE version provides more precise information about the user’s workout, and provides the possibility to set goals. Also, it comes with four bracelets instead of the usual two bands.

The Fitbit Charge 4 will be priced at 149 euros, and the Fitbit Charge 4 SE will be only slightly more at 169 euros.

