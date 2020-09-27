The main word which reviewed used when they spoke about the Surface Duo was not groundbreaking, innovative or expensive, it was buggy, with the device frustrating reviewers with poor gesture responses and unpredictable behaviour.

A firmware update even before the release of the device, however, brought significant improvements, but the device is not perfect yet.

Users are still reporting inconsistent touch response, issues with Edge hanging, and problems with gesture recognition.

Thankfully Microsoft has committed to monthly updates to help the device live up to its potential and promise.

According to the WC’s Zac Bowden, we can expect the first of these to arrive in October this year, reportedly around the 11th.

For those asking, yes Microsoft is planning to release a new OS update for Surface Duo in October that will bring with it more fixes. It's in testing internally now and will include the October security patch too. OS updates will be monthly. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) September 27, 2020

The update will reportedly bring along a number of fixes and will also bring the Android 10 October security update.

Besides the monthly bug fixes, Microsoft is also said to be working on an Android 11 update for the handset in the near future.

In total Microsoft has committed to 3 years of OS support for the device, which will hopefully mean early adopter pain will be well rewarded in the near future.

via WindowsUnited