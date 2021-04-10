While we tend to get excited by flagship handsets, much of the action and volume of the market has been in the mid-range, and there Samsung’s FE (Fan Edition) devices have done surprisingly well.

That means this year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is highly anticipated, and today Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks have posted the first renders of the handset.

Gallery

The device of course resembles the Samsung Galaxy S21 and, according to OnLeaks, has the following characteristics:

Likely frosted “Glastic” rear panel

Shiny metal frame

155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump)

Circa 6.4-inch flat display

Single punch-hole selfie camera

Triple lens camera setup + Flash

Some changes are apparent around the camera hump, which is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also larger than the Galaxy S21: 4mm taller, 3.3mm wider but it has the same thickness, to accommodate a larger display.

The device is expected to retail in the $700 range, but pricing and availability have not been leaked yet.