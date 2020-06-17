The first actual pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have been leaked by the Korean NRRA certification website and they appear to confirm the two rumoured bezel sizes and that the bezel is indeed physically rotating.

Gallery

The design can be compared to the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

It shows a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, potentially fewer buttons and the markings being removed from the rotating bezel.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
Bezel size41 mm45mm
Screen size1.2 inch1.4 inch
CaseStainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection
Size41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
RAM1GB1GB
Storage8GB8GB
Battery247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
OSTizen OS 5.5Tizen OS 5.5
Sensors HealthActivity, Pulse, BP, ECGActivity, Pulse, BP, ECG

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in August alongside the Note20 range.

Via MySmartPrice

Comments