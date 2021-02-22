Android 12 will feature a new Conversation widget, as discovered by the reverse engineers at XDA-Developers.

The conversation widget will highlight recent messages, missed calls, or activity statuses, we assume from multiple services, much like the People Tile did in Windows Phone.

Gallery

XDA-Dev managed to activate one of these widgets, called People Space, which displayed messages from the Google Messaging app, but otherwise did not do much.

Unlike the Android 12 Game Bar, which seems to be a Pixel-only feature, it appears the Conversation widget will be available to all Android 12 users.