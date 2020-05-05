Microsoft is expected to hold a Surface event soon where they are expected to launch the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.

As is often the case, Winfuture managed to get their hands on marketing renders of the unreleased Surface Go 2, which can be seen below:

Gallery

The render shows the larger screen with narrower bezels, looking to be about 10.5 inches. The unchanged size of the device means older Surface Go keyboards can be used with the Surface Go 2.

Screen resolution is 1920×1280, the device is powered by either an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y and the Intel Core m3-8100Y (only 2 cores) and WIFI 6 and LTE for some models.

The Pentium Gold version will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for 459 euro, and an 8GB RAM, 128 GB of storage version, starting at 629 euro.

An LTE version should arrive not long afterwards and eventually 256 GB devices.

The device is expected to launch very soon.