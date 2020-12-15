Samsung is expected to launch their new Spring flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21, on the 14th January 2021, exactly a month from now.

The device has already been extensively leaked, including some low-quality video, and but today we have the first high-quality press render of the handset, courtesy of Evan Blass aka evLeaks.

Unfortunately with handsets now near bezel-less, the picture is not very revealing.

Evan Blass has however also posted some details about the handset range, composed of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.

In the USA all three will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest top-of-range processor, the Snapdragon 888 5G.

All three models will feature 256GB standard internally (with the Ultra offering a 512GB SKU in some markets), while battery capacity should be 4000mAh, 4800mAh, and 5000mAh for the S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, respectively.

The S21 and S21 Plus will offer similar 64-megapixel triple camera modules, while Ultra adds an additional camera and a significant jump in resolution, to 108MP.

The devices will be 5G compatible, and S21 Ultra adds support for Samsung’s S-Pen — previously restricted to the Note series in the handset category. The device will however ship without a pen, which will be sold as an optional accessory.

The 6.2-inch S21 will ship in violet, grey, white, and pink, and the 6.7-inch S21 Plus will sport the same violet, along with silver and black. These latter two colourways — and only these two — compose the options for the 6.8-inch flagship S21 Ultra. Identically coloured Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds will also be available.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, gray, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The devices will be launched at an Unpacked event on the 14th January, with pre-orders starting on the 15th and the retail launch on the 29th January 2021.