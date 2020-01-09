At Ignite 2019 Microsoft announced a new Fluid Framework Public Preview for end-users and developers would soon become available.

Fluid Framework is a new technology and set of experiences that make collaboration seamless by breaking down the barriers between apps. It offers three key capabilities.

First, experiences powered by the Fluid Framework will support multi-person coauthoring on web and document content at industry-leading speed and scale. Second, it provides a componentized document model that allows authors to deconstruct content into collaborative building blocks, use them across applications, and combine them in a new, more flexible kind of document. Third, the Fluid Framework makes room for intelligent agents to work alongside humans to translate text, fetch content, suggest edits, perform compliance checks, and more.

Yesterday Microsoft announced the release of an early preview of the Fluid Framework experience that is starting to roll out to tenants configured for Targeted Release.

In this early preview, you will be able to:

Create, share, and edit Fluid Framework files

Coauthor and collaborate via @mentions anywhere

Insert built-in components

If you qualify you can read how to get started at Microsoft here.

Over time, Microsoft expects these capabilities to come to apps across Microsoft 365, including within chat in Teams, mail in Outlook, portals in SharePoint, notes in OneNote, and documents in Office.

Read more at the TechCommunity blog here.

Via ALumia