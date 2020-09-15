Samsung introduced OneUI in 2018 as a new, simpler and smoother UI designed for larger-screened smartphones.

The UI has been refined over the years, and current stands at OneUI 2.5, found on Samsung’s latest handsets.

Now we are seeing the first glimpses of OneUI 3.0 beta, posted on the web by Max Weinbach.

Gallery

The work is obviously still in its early stages, with some obvious UI bugs in the media player for example. Visible changes, however, include new blur effects, larger UI elements such as app cards, and more use of contrast effects.

What do our readers think of the changes? Let us know below.

via SamMobile