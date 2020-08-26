Last night we posted screenshots of the iPhone 12, and today we have a hands-on video showing the same settings are real.

The video was posted by reliable leaker Jon Prosser and can be seen below:

The video shows the presence of 120 Hz capability on some devices, the notch being the same size, the screen, of course, being larger (6.7 vs 6.5 inches) and the bezels “noticeably thinner”, with flat sides but a slight curve to the glass. The rear camera module is also 10% larger.

The leak also reveals that FaceID works over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode.

