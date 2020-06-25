The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be launched soon, and we have seen a number of low-quality pictures leaked via certification agencies.

Today Evan Blass aka evLeaks leaked the first high-quality marketing render for the upcoming smartwatch.

Like the earlier leaked pictures, they appear to confirm that the bezel is indeed physically rotating, and shows a strong resemblance to the old Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The design can be compared to the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

It shows a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons and the markings being removed from the rotating bezel. It is notable that the sensor at the bottom appears identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850 Bezel size 41 mm 45mm Screen size 1.2 inch 1.4 inch Case Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Size 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm RAM 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Battery 247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging 340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging OS Tizen OS 5.5 Tizen OS 5.5 Sensors Health Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in August alongside the Note20 range.