The year 2020 will be memorable for a lot of reasons, but tech enthusiasts will remember it as the year that first saw what a T-shaped dual-display smarpthone looks like. LG’s ‘Wing’ is the world’s first T-shaped dual-display smartphone — the first screen can rotate into a T-shaped design, thanks to the sliding mechanism. Luckily, we also know how the smartphone actually works as the first hands-on video of ‘Wing’ just leaked online.

As you can see, the leaked of the hands-on video is only eight seconds, which means this is not a detailed visual representation of how the smartphone actually works. Nevertheless, the leaked video does give a glimpse of what the smartphone looks like in a T-shaped form factor.

The ‘Wing’ smartphone is part of LG’s “Explorer Project”. The company expects that the project will “deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector.”

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch main screen alongside a 4-inch secondary display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. Rumor also has it that the dual-display phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and will pack a 64MP primary camera. We have no information on the price of the device, but considering the fact that it takes a lot of engineering effort to make such a device, we expect the price point to be somewhere around $1,000.

As we approach the release date, which happens to be September 14, we’ll know more about the smartphone.