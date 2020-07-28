Firefox 79 released with improved graphics performance for Windows users

Mozilla today announced the release of Firefox 79.0 update to Release channel users. With this update, WebRender is now available to more Windows users with Intel and AMD GPUs to deliver improved graphics performance. Also in this update, users in Germany will see more Pocket recommendations in their new tab page.
This update also comes with the following bug fixes:
- Various security fixes.
- Several crashes while using a screen reader were fixed, including a frequently encountered crash when using the JAWS screen reader.
- Firefox Developer Tools received significant fixes allowing screen reader users to benefit from some of the tools that were previously inaccessible.
- SVG
titleand
descelements (labels and descriptions) are now correctly exposed to assistive technology products such as screen readers.
Source: Firefox
Comments