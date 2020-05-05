Firefox 76 released with Picture-in-Picture feature and more (change log)

Mozilla today announced the release of Firefox 76 update with three new features. This update brings Picture-in-Picture support, improved Lockwise password manager, Audio Worklets support and more. Find the full change log below.
- With today’s release, Firefox strengthens protections for your online account logins and passwords, with innovative approaches to managing your accounts during this critical time:
- Firefox displays critical alerts in the Lockwise password manager when a website is breached;
- If one of your accounts is involved in a website breach and you’ve used the same password on other websites, you will now be prompted to update your password. A key icon identifies which accounts use that vulnerable password.
- Automatically generate secure, complex passwords for new accounts across more of the web that are easily saved right in the browser;
- You have been able to access and see your saved passwords under Logins and Passwords easily under the main menu. If your device happens to be shared among your family or roommates, the latest update helps to prevent casual snooping over your shoulder. If you don’t have a master password set up for Firefox, Windows and macOS now requires a login to your operating system account before showing your saved passwords.
- Picture-in-Picture allows you to multitask, the small video window following along no matter what you are doing on your computer, across different applications and even workspaces. Now, when you are ready to focus on the video, a double click can take the small window into full screen. Double click again to reduce the size again.
- Firefox now supports Audio Worklets that will allow more complex audio processing like VR and gaming on the web; and is being adopted by some of your favorite software programs.
- With this change, you can now join Zoom calls on Firefox without the need for any additional downloads.
- WebRender continues its roll out to more Firefox for Windows users, now available by default on modern Intel laptops with a small screen (<= 1920×1200) for improved graphics rendering.
You can download the latest Firefox 76 update here for free.
Source: Firefox 76
