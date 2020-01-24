Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series next month along with Galaxy Fold 2. The new Galaxy S20 will be replacing the existing Galaxy S10 and is rumoured to come with a massive camera improvement.

While we know most of the specs, the design is still shrouded in mystery. Today Roland Quandt from Winfuture published final renders of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

Gallery

The renders confirm the punch hole camera at the front and the four-camera setup (except S20 which has three cameras) on the back. It looks like both Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will carry the same camera specs while the base S20 will drop the periscope camera.

Samsung is expected to announce the devices on 11th February in San Francisco. The base S20 is expected to start at €609 and will be available in March.