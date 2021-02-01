A few days ago, OnePlus released the first Android 11 beta build for OnePlus 7 and 7T users, indicating that the stable version of Android 11 is going to be available soon. And today, the company has released the final OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. The update carries version number OxygenOS 10.0.11 for users in the EU and version number 10.3.8 for users in India and in other parts of the world.

The update brings the Android January 2021 security patch and updates the GMS package to 2020.09, but apart from these changes, it includes no new features, bug fixes, performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Updated GMS package to 2020.09

The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro users in the coming days. To update your smarpthone, you can go to the Settings> System> System updates.