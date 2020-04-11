Final Fantasy XIV‘s next major update, which was originally scheduled for mid-June, has been forced to delay its launch thanks to complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

An official blog post from Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida outlined the reasons for the delay, -with problems including the delayed delivery of graphical assets and delayed voice recordings due to lockdown across various countries, delays to development tasks performed by Tokyo staff due to shelter-in-place limitations, and production and QA teams operating “well below” normal capacity thanks to the same limitations.

While patch 5.25 was “largely completed” during the 5.2 patch cycle, it was only done by a “narrow margin” as some staff had already been made to self-isolate due to the pandemic. The patch was reportedly finished only by those who had the ability to work remotely or physically attend work safely.

At the moment, the Final Fantasy XIV team isn’t too sure when the patch will actually release, as the team is “undecided as to whether it will be feasible to limit the delay to two or three weeks, or if it will be closer to a month.”

Take part in an epic and ever-changing FINAL FANTASY as you adventure and explore with friends from around the world. Experience all the hallmarks of the best-selling franchise in Final Fantasy XIV – airships, chocobos, moogles, and more!

“We are terribly sorry for the disappointment this may cause our players, as we know you look forward to new patches,” Yoshida wrote. “However, it is also important to prioritize the physical and mental health of our development team, without whom we would never be able to release the quality updates and features you expect from FFXIV, so we ask for your understanding as we adjust our schedule in accordance with the situation.”

“Regarding the operation of our servers: we will now be maintaining them from home, myself included. While GM support and replies from the support desk may take longer than usual, you can rest assured that each World will be running as usual, allowing everyone to continue playing.”

“In some cases, we may have difficulty implementing bug fixes or maintenance for issues that occur. If that happens, we will post a notification of the issue, and implement the fix as soon as we are able, so we ask for your patience in the meantime.”

If you don’t mind patch delays and want to try Final Fantasy XIV for yourself – because let’s face it, when’s a better time than right now? – you can follow the link here to sign up. While a monthly subscription is required to play, the game does have a 30 day free trial for all new accounts. Happy gaming and remember to wash your hands!

About COVID-19:

This footnote will be included in every relevant article regarding the coronavirus pandemic that is written by this author. All information is sourced from the official WHO website and is correct at the time of publishing.

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus disease and previously known as 2019 novel coronavirus, is the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). COVID-19 has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

At the time of publishing, there have been 1,610,909 cases and 99,690 deaths confirmed globally.

If you start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the smartest thing to do is to isolate yourself from others and remain at home until you recover. If you start feeling worse, seek medical advice as soon as possible while keeping a safe distance from others.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself and others safe from infection.

It’s important to note that SARS-CoV-2 does not discriminate in who it infects. Even if you’re lucky enough to be asymptomatic, you can still be a carrier, and you can still infect others. Be smart and stay at home.

For any concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.