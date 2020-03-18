Square Enix has released a statement saying that some players may not receive a physical copy of the Final Fantasy VII Remake on its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead,” the company wrote on Twitter. “However, with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.”

“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas, to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.”

Square Enix has added that it “intends to post again” on Friday, March 20th, with any further news. You can follow the official Square Enix Twitter account to keep in the loop.

If you have any other questions regarding the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix advises either contacting the official customer service teams or your relevant retailer.

Naturally, these potential delays should only affect the physical release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Digital pre-orders should function as normal.

If you can’t wait until April 10th to experience Final Fantasy VII Remake for yourself, you can always download the free demo on PlayStation 4.