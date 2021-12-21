Square Enix has announced that their Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster has been delayed until sometime in February 2022.

While this is the first time that Square Enix has announced a release date for the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster they bafflingly decided to include an announcement of a delay within the release date announcement.

“In order to bring you the best experience possible, we’re allowing the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game,” Square Enix wrote in a statement on Twitter.

To appease those who might be upset by the news of this needed polish and slightly further away than expected release date, Square Enix also announced that they will be “adding new items for those that pre-purchase the game individually, or have purchased the pixel remaster bundle on Steam.”

An update on the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster. For more information, including details on the additional pre-purchase items, please read: https://t.co/V5ebtbbRcg pic.twitter.com/48dg9lZGGB — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 21, 2021

The Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster marks the sixth and final instalment of Square Enix’s pixel remaster series, in which they have been remastering the classic pixel art Final Fantasy games for mobile and PC, as you might expect from the name of the collection.