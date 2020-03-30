Square Enix will be releasing the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake earlier than expected due to the Coronavirus.

While the publisher recently declared that some copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake may end up being released later than expected, the company has turned a full 180-degrees. People with physical pre-orders must be having so many heart attacks.

Square Enix revealed today that physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake are shipping earlier than expected in Europe and and Australia. However, copies for American audiences will not be shipping until this week. Unfortunate.

The news was revealed via a lengthy Twitter post that urged fans of the series to not spoil the game for those who won’t have their copies before or on release date.

“If you get the game early, please think of others and don’t spoil it for them. We know there are potential spoilers that have been out there for over two decades as the original Final Fantasy VII was released back in 1997. But Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves , and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to help with that.”

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 is set to release on April 10th for PlayStation 4. The game’s timed exclusivity deal is set to last just one year with other versions possibly coming to next-gen in 2021.