Update: Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s timed exclusivity to PlayStation 4 consoles will now be longer than previously expected.

In order to account for the recent delay from March to April, Square Enix has updated the game’s timed exclusivity until April 2021.

Newly revised box art for Square Enix’s upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake has revealed the end date for the game’s timed exclusivity.

Revealed back during E3 2015, alongside The Last Guardian and Shenmue 3, we’ve always known that FF7 Remake would be released first on PlayStation 4.

However, with the title being developed with next-generation technology in mind, we were expecting an early launch on both Xbox Scarlett, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake box art updated with timed exclusive disclaimer – until March 3, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IGL0f5dbBb — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 10, 2019

With the title releasing on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020, we at least know that the game will only see a one-year exclusivity deal with Playstation. Similar to Xbox’s one-year deal with Square Enix’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, fans of Final Fantasy will only have to wait a year to play the game on other platforms.

With a renewed relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has declared his will to bring more of the Japanese developer’s games to Xbox systems. With the entire Kingdom Hearts series and Final Fantasy series coming to Xbox One, Microsoft certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on FF7’s remake.

PlayStation has never been able to brand the upcoming remake with their usual Only on PlayStation branding, much like with Death Stranding, but the series’ correlation with PlayStation systems will remains strong.