Square Enix has declared that Final Fantasy 7 Remake digital copies will not be unlocking before their set release dates, despite physical copies breaking their street date last week.

After physical copies of the long-awaited JRPG arrived in the hands of gamers midway through last week, many thought that developer Square Enix would also release Final Fantasy 7 Remake digital copies early as well. Nope!

Despite Square themselves purposefully releasing European physical copies earlier than expected, the developer is refusing to do so for those who have decided to purchase the title digitally on the PlayStation Store.

“While we understand the frustration of seeing the game for sale in some locations, the bulk of our shipments to retailers around the globe are still scheduled to arrive in stores for our April 10 street date,”announced the developer on their official website.

“Changing the digital release date at this point-in-time could lead to logistical issues that could disrupt the digital launch for everyone. Therefore, we will be adhering to an April 10 digital release date.”

Square Enix has, however, decided to allow players to pre-load the game earlier than expected. With a colossal 100GB install size, Square has allowed players to begin downloading earlier so that they can actually play the game on release date.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, although that timed exclusivity is only for a year. With next-gen versions possibly in the works, we should soon see the game headed for Xbox Series X and PC.