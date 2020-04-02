Final Fantasy 7 install size is 100GB due to huge number of unique assets

Square Enix’s Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed the reasoning behind the colossal 100GB Final Fantasy 7 Remake install size.

With the title designed to be just one part of the Final Fantasy 7 story – only recreating the Midgar section of the game – co-director Naoki Hamaguchi wanted the game to have thousands of custom assets for every section of the Megacity.

While some sections will share design philosophy, unique architecture will always be available

“Rather than thinking about repurposing standard assets for individual locations, like the Slums or the Shinra Building, we decided to build each location using unique assets to achieve the quality desired for [Final Fantasy 7 Remake],” Hamaguchi told USGamer.

For each section of the city, fans should expect to see unique models and textures across the board. It creates a sense of believability: while some sections will share design philosophy, unique architecture will always be available.

“The backgrounds, [background music] and characters per location [are all unique], which allowed for a unique gameplay experience in each area, even from a game design perspective,” Hamaguchi explained.

The large Final Fantasy 7 install size isn’t surprising. While 100GB downloads used to be preposterous as long as six years ago – remember backlash for the four-game compilation of Halo: The Master Chief Collection – it’s not out of the question now. With Modern Warfare 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more asking well in excess of 100GB, these huge downloads are the future.