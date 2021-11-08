Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida has revealed that the game’s upcoming Endwalker expansion has been delayed by two weeks.

Originally planned to launch on the 23rd of November 2021, the eagerly awaited Endwalker expansion has now been pushed back until Tuesday the 7th of December 2021.

“There are several reasons for the postponement, but as I’m the one overseeing all aspects of the title as the head of the project, the responsibility falls solely on me,” Yoshida explained in a blog post.

“The biggest factor behind the release date change was my own selfishness as the game’s director,” Yoshida continued. In the blog post, he explained that “I just couldn’t contain my desire to further improve Endwalker’s quality, specifically because this expansion pack marks the first major culmination of events in FFXIV so far.”

As a result, the team at Square Enix have been hard at work adjusting “the smallest nuances,” in order to make Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker as good as it can possibly be. “Unfortunately, the consequence of this was that we ended up in a situation where we cut into the time required for final quality assurance checks due to this time spent on additional improvements.”

Yoshida concluded by saying that “while we will require a little longer until the expansion pack’s release, please rest assured that we will continue investing every ounce of our strength into development and operations in order to deliver an immersive adventure to our players.”