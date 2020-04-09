Like all Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 4a has already leaked pretty much, but today 9to5Google had added the final touches to the spec sheet.

In detail:

Google Pixel 4a specs

Screen 5.81 inches, OLED, 2340 x 1080 pixels, punch-hole front-facing camera. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8 cores, 6 at 1.8 GHz , two at 2.2 GHz, Adreno 618 integrated GPU + Memory 6GB of RAM Storage 64GB, 128 GB models. Camera 12.2-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS, 8-megapixel Front-facing camera with 84-degree field of view. Video 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS, and 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera, and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the front. Battery 3080 mAh , 18w fast charge, no wireless charging. Additional Software There’s Now Playing, Google Assistant Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Design Plastic body, Just Black and Barely Blue. Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader, Titan M security chip. Price $399 for the base model Launch date expected May 2020.

Techdroid has managed to get a shot of the device in transit, which can be seen below:

Google Pixel 4a is On It's Way… pic.twitter.com/rJclXg1Yqo — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 9, 2020

The handset is decidedly mid to low range – and is thankfully this time priced as such. Will any of our readers be picking one up? Let us know below.

