Like all Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 4a has already leaked pretty much, but today 9to5Google had added the final touches to the spec sheet.
In detail:
Google Pixel 4a specs
|Screen
|5.81 inches, OLED, 2340 x 1080 pixels, punch-hole front-facing camera.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8 cores, 6 at 1.8 GHz , two at 2.2 GHz, Adreno 618 integrated GPU +
|Memory
|6GB of RAM
|Storage
|64GB, 128 GB models.
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS, 8-megapixel Front-facing camera with 84-degree field of view.
|Video
|1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS, and 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera, and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the front.
|Battery
|3080 mAh , 18w fast charge, no wireless charging.
|Additional Software
|There’s Now Playing, Google Assistant
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Design
|Plastic body, Just Black and Barely Blue.
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader, Titan M security chip.
|Price
|$399 for the base model
|Launch date
|expected May 2020.
Techdroid has managed to get a shot of the device in transit, which can be seen below:
Google Pixel 4a is On It's Way… pic.twitter.com/rJclXg1Yqo
— TechDroider (@techdroider) April 9, 2020
The handset is decidedly mid to low range – and is thankfully this time priced as such. Will any of our readers be picking one up? Let us know below.
Via Neowin.
Comments