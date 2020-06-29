Latest Files by Google app update allows you to detect and delete old screenshots

Files by Google is a great file explorer app for Android devices. In addition to the obvious file management features, it allows users to share files with others with super fast speed with rate up to 480 Mbps. Recently, Files by Google app received a major update in Play Store.

This new update comes with a new Screenshot cleaning feature that will help you detect and delete old screenshots. Google has also included improvements to audio player for enhanced background audio playback. Finally, files grouping enables easier browsing experience. As always, this update also comes with bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can download the updated app here from Play Store.